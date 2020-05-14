Texas A&M Board of Regents Approves Contract Negotiations for Football Assistants

The Texas A&M Board of Regents has given the go-ahead for President Michael Young to begin negotiating and executing new contracts for Aggie Football assistant coaches.

The decision was made at a Regents meeting Thursday afternoon.

The coaches whose contracts are up for renegotiation are:

Offensive Coordinator – Darrell Dickey

Wide Receivers – Dameyune Craig

Defensive Ends – Terry Price

Head Football Strength and Conditioning – Jerry Schmidt

Football Director of Operations – Mark Robinson

Defensive Tackles – Elijah Robinson

Secondary – TJ Rushing

Running Backs – Tommie Robinson

Tight Ends – James Coley

Linebackers – Tyler Santucci