Texas A&M Board of Regents Approves Contract Negotiations for Football Assistants

Posted by Sports Thursday, May 14th, 2020

The Texas A&M Board of Regents has given the go-ahead for President Michael Young to begin negotiating and executing new contracts for Aggie Football assistant coaches.

The decision was made at a Regents meeting Thursday afternoon.

The coaches whose contracts are up for renegotiation are:

  • Offensive Coordinator – Darrell Dickey
  • Wide Receivers –  Dameyune Craig
  • Defensive Ends – Terry Price
  • Head Football Strength and Conditioning – Jerry Schmidt
  • Football Director of Operations – Mark Robinson
  • Defensive Tackles – Elijah Robinson
  • Secondary – TJ Rushing
  • Running Backs – Tommie Robinson
  • Tight Ends – James Coley
  • Linebackers – Tyler Santucci

