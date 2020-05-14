Texas A&M Board of Regents Approves Contract Negotiations for Football Assistants

Texas A&M Board of Regents Approves Contract Negotiations for Football AssistantsSports Thursday, May 14th, 2020
The Texas A&M Board of Regents has given the go-ahead for President Michael Young to begin negotiating and executing new contracts for Aggie Football assistant coaches.
The decision was made at a Regents meeting Thursday afternoon.
The coaches whose contracts are up for renegotiation are:
- Offensive Coordinator – Darrell Dickey
- Wide Receivers – Dameyune Craig
- Defensive Ends – Terry Price
- Head Football Strength and Conditioning – Jerry Schmidt
- Football Director of Operations – Mark Robinson
- Defensive Tackles – Elijah Robinson
- Secondary – TJ Rushing
- Running Backs – Tommie Robinson
- Tight Ends – James Coley
- Linebackers – Tyler Santucci
