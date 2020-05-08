Texas A&M Athletics Supports Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund Car Auction

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics, along with head football coach Jimbo Fisher and head men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams, are joining hands with the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund via the auction of a donated vehicle.

The auction will begin on Friday, May 8 at 1 p.m., and extend until Friday May 15 at 8 p.m. The vehicle will be signed by Fisher and Williams at the conclusion of the sale.

Texas A&M fans, collectors or people simply interested in supporting a worthy cause can access the auction page at https://bit.ly/ReliefAuction and begin bidding.

The prize is a red obsession tintcoat 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon that was generously donated by an anonymous donor. The vehicle comes with a custom license plate that reads “GIGGEM”, and has only registered just over 27,000 miles. The vehicle is also limited edition, as less than 1,800 cars of this model were produced.

All proceeds from the auction will go toward providing funds to Brazos Valley nonprofits and small businesses that face economic uncertainty as the region continues to follow CDC, state and city guidelines designed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

These funds will help provide measures such as food, rent and utility relief for residents along with small business relief for the people of the Bryan/College Station area.

The Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund is a partnership between the United Way of the Brazos Valley, the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, the City of Bryan and the City of College Station.

As of May 1, the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund has granted a total of $731,030 to 11 nonprofits and 59 small businesses impacted by COVID-19 response and containment efforts.

You can find more information in regard to the BV COVID-19 Community Relief Fund at https://www.uwbv.org/covid19.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics