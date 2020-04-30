Texas A&M Athletics Director Responds to Chancellor’s Comments on Football Season

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp says all 11 system schools are set to open in August and host football games.

Sharp’s comments were made during a conference call with system school presidents Thursday morning, according to a report from The Texas Tribune.

Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork, who oversees all athletics at TAMU-College Station, issued the following statement:

“We remain full of hope and confidence about a safe return to athletics activity and playing all of our sports on schedule in the fall. College sports, especially football, means a great deal in Texas, and we are grateful that we can be in a leadership position to help our state and communities appropriately return to normal. We share an optimistic viewpoint, and everyone in our athletics program has been hard at work planning for the season opener in all of our sports. Until we have to pivot, we are proceeding forward in Aggieland.”

Texas A&M, along with all of its athletic programs, has been closed since March 13th as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aggie football team is scheduled to host Abilene Christian for its home opener on Saturday, September 5th at Kyle Field.