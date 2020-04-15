Texas A&M Athletics ATV Is Struck In Front Of Kyle Field

An all terrain vehicle owned by Texas A&M athletics was struck in front of Kyle Field Wednesday during the noon hour.

College Station police, which responded to the collision at Joe Routt and Wellborn, reported the driver and passenger in the westbound ATV were ejected after it was struck by a northbound car that ran a red light.

The passenger in the ATV, identified by an A&M spokesperson as a student worker in the athletics department, was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

The driver of the ATV, a full time employee in the athletics department, and the driver of the car, were treated at the scene for non-incapacitating injuries.

No names have been released.

The driver of the car was ticketed for disregarding a red light.