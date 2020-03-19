Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork on WTAW

Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about how much his world has changed in the last 10 days, ongoing conversations with the Southeastern Conference and the NCAA, what the student-athletes are doing during this time, how this could impact fall sports, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Listen to “Texas A&M’s Athletic Director Ross Bjork on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.