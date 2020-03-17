Texas A&M Announces Postponing Spring Graduation, Muster And Spring Finals Will Not Be In-Person, And Aggie Ring Day And Family Weekend Are Cancelled

Texas A&M announced changes to five events on Tuesday. From a university news release:

Spring graduation ceremonies will be postponed. The university is planning mail delivery of diplomas to graduates (with normal shipping costs waived) and is also considering opportunities for in-person ceremony options later this summer for those May graduates wishing to do so. There is no impact at this time to August in-person graduation ceremonies.

Final exams will not be taken in person. Online testing and other mechanisms for the assessment of student learning are under consideration in collaboration with college deans and faculty and will be announced in the near future.

Family Weekend, a 101-year-old tradition filled with dozens of events scheduled for April has also been canceled.

The Campus Muster Committee announced that the campus Muster Ceremony would not be held in its traditional in-person format in Reed Arena. The Muster Committee is working closely with The Association of Former Students to provide guidance to the campus and the entire Aggie Network.

And from the Association of Former Students, Aggie Ring Day in canceled. Most Aggie Rings scheduled for delivery April 17th and 18th will be shipped directly to Ring recipients. Ring recipients do have the option to have The Association hold their Ring for pickup once normal operations resume on campus.