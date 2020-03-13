Texas A&M AD Bjork Addresses Precautionary Coronavirus Changes

Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork met with the media Friday afternoon in the lobby of the Bright Football Complex to discuss the precautionary moves being made to combat the coronavirus spread. Bjork addressed the suspension of all sports activities until April 15th, the cancellation of the NCAA Division I Championships and the protocol for Aggie student athletes.

Listen to “Texas A&M AD Bjork Addresses Precautionary Changes” on Spreaker.