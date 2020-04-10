 LISTEN LIVE 
Texans Trade for Wide Receiver Cooks

Texans Trade for Wide Receiver Cooks

Friday, April 10th, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A person familiar with the deal says the Los Angeles Rams are trading receiver Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the deal. Cooks spent the past two seasons with the Rams after they acquired him from New England and gave him an $81 million contract extension before he played a game for them. Cooks caught 80 passes for 1,204 yards in 2018 with the Rams’ NFC championship team. He managed just 42 catches last season while overcoming the latest in a series of concussions during his six-year NFL career.

Posted by on Apr 10 2020. Filed under Sports.
