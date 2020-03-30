Tax Office Issues Reminders about Deadlines

Kristy Roe, Brazos County Tax Assessor-Collector, visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about the March 31st property tax deadline, payment options, motor vehicle transactions, and more.

News release from the Brazos County Tax Office:

For those residents that have a property tax deadline tomorrow, March 31st, the tax office is reminding you of the options available. Under the current order, the office is closed to the public but has a skeleton staff working to handle payments by mail, over the internet and through the walk-up drop box in lane 1 of the drive through lanes. The staff is on hand to answer questions and help the public take care of the things that need to be addressed. The office phone number is 979-775-9930.

In addition, taxpayers can submit payments online at www.brazostax.org. This website is a great source of information where taxpayers can see their balances, reprint statements and receipts. Payments can be made with credit card, PayPal, PayPal Credit and eCheck on the website. Payments can also be made over the phone at 1-888-254-4339.

Even though deadlines for motor vehicle transactions (title transfers and expired registrations) have been extended until 60 days after business returns to normal, the office is available to assist with those as well. Vehicle registration renewals can be mailed to the office or can be dropped in the drop box. Those will be processed locally and mailed back to the owner. To renew registration online, vehicle owners can go to www.texas.gov and the registration will be mailed from Austin. Residents should check with their local HEB for registration services as well. Individual title transactions are not currently being processed, but residents can call with questions about required paperwork.

If the drop box is your best or only option, residents are reminded to place transactions in an envelope, include a valid phone number, and please do not submit cash. Payments should be made with check, money order or cashiers’ checks only.