TAPPS Extends Date for Resuming Practices

Posted by Sports Wednesday, April 1st, 2020

The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools has extended its target date for resuming practices to May 4th.

The decision comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday closing schools until that date.

TAPPS had originally set its target date for April 13th. The UIL, which governs all Lone Star public schools, had already extended its suspension of games to May 4th two weeks ago.

Posted by on Apr 1 2020. Filed under Sports.
