TAMU Online Parking Permit Registration is Open

Texas A&M parking permit registration is open online for the upcoming school year.

Debbie Hoffmann, Director of Transportation Services, says the deadline to register is Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Hoffmann discussed the campus’s newest parking garage, the Polo Road Garage, which will be complete by August.

“It is in a location on campus that is in the highest demand, so we are thrilled to offer this quantity of spaces,” said Hoffmann about the garage which has 1,600 spaces for faculty, staff, and students.

The garage is located at the corner of Polo Road and University Drive, across from Century Square.

The structure will also be the future location of Transportation Services offices, a satellite recreation center, and a dining facility.

Hoffmann reminds people who have already registered for a parking spot, that you can change your preferences up until the deadline.

Click HERE for more information and to register.

