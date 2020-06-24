Suspect In Bryan Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon Arrested Following Standoff With College Station Police

The second of three men accused of taking part in two aggravated assaults in Bryan’s Castle Heights neighborhood three weeks ago..one which killed a local man, is in jail.

18 year old Deshawn Franklin is held on bonds totaling $300,000 thousand dollars, and a hold for state juvenile detention authorities.

A CSPD spokesman tells WTAW News that Franklin is the person who was involved in a standoff Tuesday night that brought out the SWAT and hostage negotiation teams.

According to CSPD tweets, an armed man who was wanted on warrants surrendered peacefully.

CSPD spent more than two hours Tuesday night outside an apartment near the post office on Airline Drive.