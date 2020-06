Sunflower Farmer Jay Wilder on The Infomaniacs

Farmer Jay Wilder of Wilder Family Limousin and J&J Cattle Co. visits with WTAW’s The Infomaniacs about his new sunflower farm in Burleson County on Friday, June 12, 2020.

Listen to “Sunflower Farmer Jay Wilder on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.