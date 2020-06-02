Sunday Arrests By Bryan Police On Reckless Driving Near Protesters & Assaulting Officers And Five Other Charges Following A Traffic Stop

A Bryan man was arrested Sunday night after he was seen flipping off a crowd of protesters gathered in downtown Bryan. Five police officers saw a van stop at 29th and Texas, the driver get out, gesture to the crowd and drive away. Then the van drove by at least four more times with the driver, 40 year-old Justin Scarborough, enticing the crowd by flipping them off. According to the arrest report, the van bumped the curb near the sidewalk where protesters were standing. That led to Scarborough’s arrest on a charge of reckless driving. Scarborough was released from jail Monday after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.

Bryan police pulled over a car Sunday morning around 11:30 near Villa Maria and Finfeather for brake lights that were not working. According to the arrest report, one of the passengers gave a false name and tried to run away from two officers. One officer was struck in the ribcage and another officer, who was struck in the face, fired one shot from a Taser. The suspect attempted to take the weapon, which caused the officer to deliver several knee strikes to the suspect’s head. A third officer helped place the suspect in handcuffs. 39 year old Jacob Clark Wood of Orange was arrested for violating parole from prior convictions of resisting and evading arrest and on new charges of assaulting the two officers, resisting and evading arrest, attempting to take a weapon, and failing to identify. The officer who was struck in the face went to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Wood remains held without bond on the parole violation charge. Bonds from the new charges total $34,000 dollars.