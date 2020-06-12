 LISTEN LIVE 
Student-Athletes Lead Unity Walk on Campus

Texas A&M’s student-athletes organized and led a unity walk around campus Thursday evening to help awareness to inequities in the country and spreading unity.

Coaches and players from various Aggie sports met at the E. King Gill statue at Kyle Field before making their way across campus.

 

