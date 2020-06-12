Student-Athletes Lead Unity Walk on Campus

Texas A&M’s student-athletes organized and led a unity walk around campus Thursday evening to help awareness to inequities in the country and spreading unity.

Coaches and players from various Aggie sports met at the E. King Gill statue at Kyle Field before making their way across campus.

Proud of @12thMan student athletes for showing up & taking action. Unity Walk is underway. pic.twitter.com/4vnJzTf5RE — Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) June 11, 2020

Incredibly proud of @AggieWBB and all @AggieAthletes for coming together for our unity walk tonight. Shared voices followed by shared action will create change. pic.twitter.com/wrDfkIdeEn — Gary Blair (@CoachGaryBlair) June 12, 2020

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics