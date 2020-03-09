Stros’ Ace Verlander Exits Early; Rangers’ Calhoun Suffers Broken Jaw

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) – Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander felt soreness in his triceps and made an early exit from an exhibition start Sunday, and the AL Cy Young Award winner was headed for more tests. Verlander was set to pitch four innings against the New York Mets. But with his velocity down from his previous start, Verlander was pulled after two scoreless innings. The 37-year-old Verlander was slowed by a groin injury earlier in spring training. Verlander was dominant last year, going 21-6 for the Astros and leading the majors in wins. He also pitched the most innings in baseball and struck out a career-high 300.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun has a broken jaw after being hit in the mouth by a fastball Sunday. The left-handed hitting Calhoun crumbled after being struck in the face by a fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urias in the first inning of a spring training game. Calhoun fell on his back, put his hands over his face and was eventually carried off on a cart. The Rangers said he was taken to a hospital and had a CT scan, which revealed a fracture of his jaw. He’s expected to be re-examined Monday.