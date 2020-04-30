Still No Positive Coronavirus Cases From The Brazos County Jail Or Juvenile Detention Center

Protective measures in Brazos County’s adult and juvenile detention facilities continue to keep out coronavirus.

Sheriff Chris Kirk and juvenile detention director Linda Ricketson told county commissioners this week that no one being held and no employees have had to be tested.

The sheriff says they will not relax current practices until the threat is gone.

Kirk says there are four groups of inmates who were recently arrested, who are isolated for 14 days before they are moved into the general population.

The sheriff also announced for the first time, all jail employees are out of quarantine.

As of Tuesday (4/28/2020), one jail inmate was in isolation, along with four in juvenile detention.

Click below for comments from Linda Ricketson and Chris Kirk during the April 28, 2020 Brazos County commissioners court meeting.

