State Softball Tournament Brings Money to B/CS

Dominique Powell, Director of Bryan College Station Sports + Events, visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about the 8th Annual Texas State Softball Championships.

News Release from BCS Sports + Events:

BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas State Softball Championships presented by Cowart Sports Events Inc., returns to the Brazos Valley this weekend. This year, the tournament will boast 96 softball teams in the 10U and 12U classifications.

This is one of the first events to take place in our community since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result, numerous precautions will be taken by all parties. “Putting our safest foot forward, we are excited to bring some economic activity back to all the businesses here in Bryan College Station,” says Dominique Powell, Director of BCS Sports + Events. “Events like these show why Sports Tourism will play a key role in our cities’ restart initiatives,” he continued.

Play begins on Friday, June 19th, and runs through Sunday, June 21st. Games will take place at Veterans Park, Central Park, and Bee Creek Park in College Station, as well as Bryan Regional Athletic Complex in Bryan. This event is expected to have an economic impact of over $1.7 million in the BCS community.