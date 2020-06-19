Southeastern Conference pushing Mississippi to change flag

The Southeastern Conference is considering barring league championship events in Mississippi until the state changes its Confederate-based flag.

Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement that “It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi,” Sankey said “In the event there is no change, there will be consideration of precluding Southeastern Conference championship events from being conducted in the State of Mississippi until the flag is changed.”

The NCAA already said it would not schedule postseason events in Mississippi because of the flag that features the Confederate Battle Flag in the upper left corner.

Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum released a statement after Sankey’s comments.