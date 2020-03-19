 LISTEN LIVE 
South African player tests positive for the coronavirus

Thursday, March 19th, 2020

The first player under the PGA Tour umbrella has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The tour says Victor Lange played two weeks ago in the PGA Tour Latinoamerica event in Mexico. He returned home to South Africa and a week later was tested as a precaution while escorting a friend to an unrelated doctor’s appointment. The tour says he has no symptoms and is expected to make a fully recovery. The European Tour halted two more events through May. The R&A is proceeding for now with the British Open and Women’s British Open in July and August, respectively.

