Size Of College Station’s Central Park More Than Doubles

College Station’s Central Park is more than doubling in size.

That’s after the city council took land already owned by the city to the east and south of the new police department building and officially designated it as parkland.

Councilman John Crompton says this allows the city to pursue a recreational trails grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department…where the 20 percent local match can include in-kind contributions.

Responding to a council question, interim city manager Jeff Capps said the land was not needed for any other city departments.

The parkland designation means it can not be sold unless the transaction is approved by voters.

Click HERE to read and download background information presented at the May 14, 2020 College Station city council meeting.