Severe Weather Takes The Life Of A Huntsville Man

Wednesday, April 29th, 2020

Severe thunderstorms moving through the Brazos Valley early Wednesday morning claimed the life of a Huntsville man.

According to a news release, Huntsville police saw the top portion of a tree had fallen through the roof of a home and into the master bedroom, killing the man. The rest of the family was not injured. The victim’s identity has not been released because members of the extended family are still being notified.

The National Weather Service reports severe thunderstorms that moved through Brazos and surrounding counties before sunrise generated peak wind gusts of 70 miles an hour in southwestern Robertson County and 40 miles an hour in College Station.

Rainfall at Easterwood Airport measured a half inch, and .56 at Coulter Field. Other locations as reported by the weather service included 1.28 inches in Huntsville, 1.07 in Caldwell, and .94 in Madisonville.

BTU tweeted four crews were sent to restore power to 267 customers at multiple locations.

