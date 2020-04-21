Senator Cornyn Announces Federal Coronavirus Grants at Easterwood Airport And Coulter Field

Senator John Cornyn continues to let us know about more federal coronavirus money coming to the local level.

The latest announcement involves airports. Easterwood Airport is receiving $1.4 million dollars, and Coulter Field $30,000.

Easterwood Airport, which is managed by Astin Aviation for the Texas A&M system, is waiting for guidance from the FAA and department of transportation on how the money can be spent.

Coulter Field, which is owned by the city of Bryan, is also waiting for guidance, but generally, the money is planned to be used for operations costs and maintenance.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, they are removing the requirement of local matches towards existing projects in the agency’s airport improvement program and fiscal year 2020 grants.