SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Addresses Coronavirus Pandemic

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Addresses Coronavirus PandemicFeatured Stories, Sports Wednesday, March 18th, 2020
Southestern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey held a teleconference Wednesday morning to address the league’s decision to cancel the remainder of spring sports and spring activities in the 2019-20 season.
Listen to “SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Address Cancellation of Spring Sports” on Spreaker.
