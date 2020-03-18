 LISTEN LIVE 
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Addresses Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted by Featured Stories, Sports Wednesday, March 18th, 2020

Southestern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey held a teleconference Wednesday morning to address the league’s decision to cancel the remainder of spring sports and spring activities in the 2019-20 season.

Listen to “SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Address Cancellation of Spring Sports” on Spreaker.

