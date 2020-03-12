 LISTEN LIVE 
SEC Cancels Remainder of Spring Sports

Posted by Featured Stories, Sports Thursday, March 12th, 2020

Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30.

This does not apply to teams and individuals in NCAA competition, at this time.

Story courtesy of the Southeastern Conference

Posted by on Mar 12 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Sports.
