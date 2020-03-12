SEC Cancels Remainder of Spring Sports

SEC Cancels Remainder of Spring SportsFeatured Stories, Sports Thursday, March 12th, 2020
Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30.
This does not apply to teams and individuals in NCAA competition, at this time.
Story courtesy of the Southeastern Conference
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138054
Posted by Zach Taylor on Mar 12 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Sports.