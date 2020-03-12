SEC Cancels Men’s Basketball Tournament and Suspends Spring Sports

News release from SEC:

Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30th.

This does not apply to teams and individuals in NCAA competition, at this time.

This is in addition to the cancellation of the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

“We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our student-athletes and coaches who have been preparing all season to compete in this event as well as viewers at home,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “While this was not an easy decision, the health and well-being of our entire SEC community is of paramount importance.”

The SEC’s regular season champion, the University of Kentucky, will be awarded the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

