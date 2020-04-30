RV Fire In North Bryan Claims A Man’s Life

A man using a recreational vehicle as a residence in north Bryan died from a fire Wednesday night.

Bryan police and fire responded to a residential area on Bluebonnet, off Highway 21 west of the freeway, where the R-V was parked next to a home.

Fire chief Randy McGregor says as their investigation continues, there is nothing deemed suspicious at this point.

McGregor says a neighbor sustained very minor burns trying to notify the victim of the fire.

The fire also caused minor damage to a home next door to the R-V.

Police sergeant Ryan Bona says an autopsy is being done on the victim to confirm the man’s identity and determine the cause of death.

Click below for comments from Ryan Bona, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

