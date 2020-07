Robertson County judge Charles Ellison has issued a face mask and social distancing order that starts Friday at 8 a.m.

Like the order in the city of Bryan and the rest of Brazos County except for the city of College Station, Robertson County’s order applies to anyone in public as well as inside businesses.

Robertson County businesses are required to post a health and safety policy in public.

And those who fail to comply in Robertson County are not subject to financial or criminal penalties.