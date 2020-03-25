Robertson County Issues Shelter In Place Order

Robertson County Issues Shelter In Place OrderFeatured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Wednesday, March 25th, 2020
Robertson County residents have a shelter in place order due to coronavirus beginning Wednesday at 9 p.m. and continuing until at least April 8.
The nine page order, issued Wednesday morning by Robertson County judge Charles Ellison, is similar to what was enacted earlier this week in Brazos County and the cities of Bryan and College Station.
Click HERE to read and download the Robertson County shelter in place order.
Posted by Bill Oliver on Mar 25 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News.