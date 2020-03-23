Robertson County Has Its First Coronavirus Case

Robertson County Has Its First Coronavirus CaseFeatured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Monday, March 23rd, 2020
Robertson County has its first positive test result for coronavirus.
The Robertson County sheriff’s office on Monday relayed information from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
The patient is a man in his 90’s.
DSHS continues to investigate the circumstances of the case.
Posted by Bill Oliver on Mar 23 2020.