Republican Party of Brazos County Chairman David Hilburn on WTAW

Republican Party of Brazos County Chairman David Hilburn on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Monday, June 8th, 2020
Republican Party of Brazos County Chairman David Hilburn visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about filling the vacancy on the Brazos County Commissioner’s Court, details of the appointment, November’s election, the impact of coronavirus, what interested people should do, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Listen to “Republican Party of Brazos County Chairman David Hilburn on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
