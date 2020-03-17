Report: Derby pushed back until September

LOUISVILLE, KY. (AP) _ The Kentucky Derby is being postponed from May to September because of growing concern about the coronavirus pandemic, according to a published report. The Courier-Journal of Louisville cited unidentified sources close to the race saying Churchill Downs will postpone the Derby from May 2 to Sept. 5. That would make it the first time in 75 years that the race won’t be run on the first Saturday in May. A formal announcement by the racetrack will be made Tuesday. The last time the Derby wasn’t held on the first Saturday in May was in 1945.