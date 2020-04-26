Repairs Start Monday On Wellborn Road’s Northgate Overpass

A more than million dollar project on Wellborn Road starts Monday in the Northgate district.

The TxDOT Bryan district office tells motorists to expect lane closures through July to replace Wellborn Road bridge rails over University.

This project will also result in occasional lane closures on University during demolition and reconstruction of the bridge.

In June and July, Wellborn Road will be repaved from University to Southwest Parkway.

Additional information from the TxDOT Bryan district office:

Phase 1 of the project will replace the west side rail and will require reducing the southbound traffic to one lane for approximately one month.

Phase 2 will begin in mid-June for the replacement of the east side rail and will reduce the northbound traffic to one lane for approximately one month.

The replacement of the rail is expected to be complete by the end of July.

Occasional lane closures will be required on FM 60 during this work to protect vehicles traveling under the bridge during demolition and reconstruction. Lane closures on FM 60 will only be during the day and will not happen until after 8:30 am on weekdays.

This work is part of a larger $1.6 million project to resurface FM 2154 from FM 60 (University Drive) to Southwest Parkway.

The asphalt work is expected to occur in June and July and will be completed at night between 7:00 pm and 6:00 am.

It also includes improving the ADA accessible ramps at the FM 2347 (George Bush Drive) intersection.