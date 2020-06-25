Repairs Completed On Vandalized Sul Ross Statue

Repairs have been completed to the vandalized Sul Ross statue.

Texas A&M made no announcement about removing the tarp covering the statue and removing the fence surrounding Academic Plaza.

While no in-person classes are taking place, coins were found at the base of the statue.

That resumes the tradition that according to the Texas A&M website“that the former president would help students with their homework. And when students would ask how they could repay him, Ross would reply with, “A penny for your thoughts.”

No arrests have been announced from the defacing that took place two weeks ago.