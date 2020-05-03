Register Wednesday For Free Coronavirus Tests Thursday At The Brazos County Expo

The Brazos Community Emergency Operations Center (CEOC) has announced the Brazos County Expo will be the site of free coronavirus testing this Thursday.

Registration will not begin until Wednesday at 8 a.m., and this is limited to the first 120 who make an appointment.

Priority testing will be done of specific groups.

Additional details from the Brazos Community Emergency Operations Center:

As part of the ongoing efforts across the state of Texas to provide COVID-19 testing, the Texas Military Department, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, and the Texas Department of State Health Services are partnering to provide a mobile COVID-19 test site in Brazos County.

On Thursday, May 7, 2020, FREE COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment only at the Brazos County Expo Center (5827 Leonard Road, Bryan, TX) from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

What you need to know to get tested:

• Priority testing will be given to those in the following groups: people with symptoms (screening will take place), healthcare workers, first responders, those over the age of 65, and contacts to a positive case.

• Testing is by appointment only. To make an appointment, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400. Registration for the Brazos County site will not be available until 8am on Wednesday, May 6th.

• You do not have to be a Brazos County resident to get tested.

• Testing is limited to 120 total. Appointments are first come, first serve.