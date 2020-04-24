 LISTEN LIVE 
Recent trades leave Texans without 1st-round pick this year

Posted by Sports Friday, April 24th, 2020

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

The Houston Texans were spectators during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night. They did not have a pick in the opening round. The move that left Houston without a first-round pick was an important one: securing left tackle Laremy Tunsil to make sure franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson would stop taking such a pounding. The 40th overall pick Friday night will be the first for Houston this year.

