Recent trades leave Texans without 1st-round pick this year

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

The Houston Texans were spectators during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night. They did not have a pick in the opening round. The move that left Houston without a first-round pick was an important one: securing left tackle Laremy Tunsil to make sure franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson would stop taking such a pounding. The 40th overall pick Friday night will be the first for Houston this year.