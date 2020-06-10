Reactions to Defacing Texas A&M’s Sul Ross Statue

Texas A&M president Michael Young Wednesday morning released the following statement about the overnight defacing of the Sul Ross statue: “We became aware of the incident this morning and have immediately begun to engage experts to assess damage to the statue. We ask our Aggie community for peaceful discourse.”

Click HERE to read more information about the Sul Ross statue from Texas A&M’s website.

Click HERE to read more information about Sul Ross from the Texas State Historical Association website.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, reacted to the news that the Sul Ross statue on Texas A&M’s campus was defaced Tuesday night.

