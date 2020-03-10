Rangers’ Calhoun has surgery for broken jaw after HBP

By JAKE SEINER

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) _ Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun had surgery to repair his broken jaw Monday, a day after being hit in the face by a fastball. Surgeons were prepared to wire Calhoun’s jaw shut but instead installed a plate to steady the fracture, which should make for a quicker recovery. Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said Calhoun would be released from the hospital this week and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Daniels said doctors haven’t determined if Calhoun had a concussion. Calhoun tweeted that he’s “doing well” and “can’t wait to be back hitting homers soon.”