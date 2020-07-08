Prison Time Part Of Recent Plea Agreements In Brazos County District Court

A Bryan man in jail since April of last year has admitted to two felony crimes and has had charges dismissed in two other cases. The plea agreement between 23 year old Stephen Ricks and the Brazos County district attorney’s office means a sentence of eight years. That’s after Ricks pleaded guilty to family violence aggravated assault with a handgun and burglary of a home. Both of the crimes took place in September of 2018. But Ricks was not indicted in either case until the week before he entered guilty pleas. Prosecutors dropped charges of attempted aggravated sexual assault and misdemeanor theft.

A Bryan man who last week admitted to the sexual assault of a woman last September has served almost half his sentence. Credit for time served was part of a plea agreement reached between the Brazos County district attorney’s office and 41 year old Manvell Clarence Ginn. The plea, which took place less than two weeks after Ginn was indicted, resulted in a two year sentence and to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint from another case were dismissed.