Prison For Two College Station Armed Robberies Last August

A College Station man is headed to prison after admitting to two armed robberies during a seven day period last August.

The Brazos County district attorney’s office has announced 20 year old Jamal Zeno was sentenced to a total of 15 years for the robberies and evidence tampering.

Zeno admitted to being one of three people who robbed a man at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Taco Bell on Harvey Road.

The following week, Zeno was part of the same group who was involved in gunfire outside a College Station apartment on Southwood Drive…striking the building and a vehicle.