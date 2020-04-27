 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News » Prison For Two College Station Armed Robberies Last August

Prison For Two College Station Armed Robberies Last August

Posted by Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Monday, April 27th, 2020

Photo of Jamal Zeno from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx

A College Station man is headed to prison after admitting to two armed robberies during a seven day period last August.

The Brazos County district attorney’s office has announced 20 year old Jamal Zeno was sentenced to a total of 15 years for the robberies and evidence tampering.

Zeno admitted to being one of three people who robbed a man at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Taco Bell on Harvey Road.

The following week, Zeno was part of the same group who was involved in gunfire outside a College Station apartment on Southwood Drive…striking the building and a vehicle.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138825

Posted by on Apr 27 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

Let the community know how you’ve adjusted your operations due to the COVID-19 situation.

WTAW Cares - Business Update

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-