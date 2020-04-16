 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » News » President Announces Three Phase Plan To Return To “New Normal” Following Coronavirus

President Announces Three Phase Plan To Return To “New Normal” Following Coronavirus

Posted by News Thursday, April 16th, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has given governors a road map for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out a phased approach to restoring normal activity. The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations. They make clear that the return to normalcy will be a far longer process than Trump initially envisioned. Federal officials warn that some social distancing measures may need to remain in place through the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak.

Click HERE to be directed to the “Opening Up America Again” website.

Click below for a summary of the three phase recovery from a member of the president’s coronavirus task force, Dr. Deborah Birx.

Listen to “President announces three phase coronavirus recovery plan” on Spreaker.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138669

Posted by on Apr 16 2020. Filed under News.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

Let the community know how you’ve adjusted your operations due to the COVID-19 situation.

WTAW Cares - Business Update

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-