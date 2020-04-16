President Announces Three Phase Plan To Return To “New Normal” Following Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has given governors a road map for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out a phased approach to restoring normal activity. The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations. They make clear that the return to normalcy will be a far longer process than Trump initially envisioned. Federal officials warn that some social distancing measures may need to remain in place through the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak.

Click HERE to be directed to the “Opening Up America Again” website.

Click below for a summary of the three phase recovery from a member of the president’s coronavirus task force, Dr. Deborah Birx.

