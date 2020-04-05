 LISTEN LIVE 
Power Outages Follow Two Crashes In Bryan

Posted by Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Sunday, April 5th, 2020

Some occupants of a Bryan apartment complex were without power from shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday through Sunday afternoon. Bryan police reports a vehicle struck one of the buildings at Brookside apartments on East 29th. The vehicle drove through a wrought iron fence and a walking path before striking electric meters on the side of the building. The driver fled the scene. Two residents in the building were not injured from the crash.

Residents of a west Bryan neighborhood were without power Saturday night for more than six hours. Bryan police report the westbound lanes of Highway 21 at Harvey Mitchell Parkway were closed after a westbound truck left the highway and struck a power pole. Power was turned off during the repair process, which was between 8:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. No one was hurt.

Where a vehicle operated by what Bryan police reported was a hit and run driver struck a building at Brookside Apartments April 4, 2020.

Where a vehicle operated by what Bryan police reported was a hit and driver crashed through a fence at Brookside Apartments, April 4 2020.

