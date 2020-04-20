Police Investigate Weekend Gunfire In Bryan And College Station

No injuries were reported in weekend reports of gunfire in Bryan and College Station.

Bryan police responded Friday just after 9 p.m. to a home on Waterwood Lane, which is off Woodville Road east of Texas. The officer who responded heard three shots after getting out of his patrol vehicle. That led to three more officers arriving at the scene. According to the arrest report, 27 year old Raymond Taylor Jr. told officers he fired the handgun because he had been dealing with stress all day. Taylor was arrested for possessing a stolen gun, which he said he did not know was stolen when he bought it, possessing the gun as a convicted felon, and disorderly conduct related to the gunfire. Taylor is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $13,450 dollars.

College Station police responded Saturday to a report of gunfire just before 1 a.m. to a residential area on Longmire south of Deacon. CSPD tweeted those involved in gunfire during an unidentified gathering left before officers arrived. Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.