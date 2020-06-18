Podcast Of Thursday’s “One Community: A Brazos County Leaders Forum”

 LISTEN LIVE 
Posted by Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Thursday, June 18th, 2020

Local law enforcement agencies, the Brazos County district attorney, and the mayors of Bryan and College Station field questions about policing, justice, and related items.

Speakers at the “One Community: Brazos County Leaders Forum”, in order of appearance, were Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson, Bryan police chief Eric Buske, Texas A&M police chief Mike Ragan, Brazos County district attorney Jarvis Parsons, Brazos County sheriff Chris Kirk, College Station police chief Billy Couch, and College Station mayor Karl Mooney.

Click below for the podcast of the June 18, 2020 event:

Listen to “Podcast of "One Community: Brazos County Leaders Forum"” on Spreaker.

Screen shot of the “One Community: Brazos County Leaders Forum” from the Candy 95 Facebook page.

Original story:

Local law enforcement agencies, the Brazos County district attorney, and the mayors of Bryan and College Station will be taking your questions Thursday afternoon about policing, justice, and related issues.

Jason Cornelius is the organizer of Thursday’s event, titled “One Community: Brazos County Leaders Forum”.

You can watch the live stream and submit questions during the forum, which starts Thursday at 5 p.m., by going to the Facebook page of our sister station, Candy 95.

Click HERE to be directed to the Candy 95 Facebook page.

Click below for comments from Jason Cornelius, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Preview of "One Community: A Brazos County Leaders Forum"” on Spreaker.

