PGA Makes Return at Colonial

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ On the day the PGA paused to pay tribute to George Floyd, one of the tour’s four black players vaulted atop the leaderboard at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial. Harold Varner III is tied at 7-under with Justin Rose, who also fired a 63 Thursday in Fort Worth. One player said the absence of fans made the day seem like a competitive practice round. Tom Lehman, a 61-year-old former champion at Colonial, got in on the act with a 65.