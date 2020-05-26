Operation Restart Begins in Bryan/College Station

More than 200 businesses have signed up for Operation Restart.

Glen Brewer, Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce President, says businesses who pledge to follow state and local guidelines for reopening can receive promotional materials like lawn signs and window stickers.

“You tell your customers that you are following the rules and recommendations, and you are taking their safety seriously and also your own employees,” said Brewer.

Click HERE to find more information on Operation Restart.

