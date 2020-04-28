One Of Two Arrests For Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle Is A Bryan Woman’s 68th Jail Booking

Two stolen cars were recently recovered by Bryan and College Station police.

One of the recoveries led to the 68th time a Bryan woman has been booked in the Brazos County jail in 26 years. Last Friday shortly before noon, a Bryan police officer observed a car driving slow enough in a neighborhood that the officer believed the driver was acting suspiciously. That led the officer to check the license plate. That led to discovering the car was stolen from Killeen. 43 year old Faye Carolyn Sweeps of Bryan is being held for violating parole as well as new charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and giving a false name.

Saturday evening, College Station police found a car reported stolen in Bryan. According to the CSPD arrest report, two women jumped out of the car while it was still rolling on Texas Avenue near Brentwood. 17 year old Tyonna Smith and 18 year old Daysia Hester of College Station were arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest. According to online court records, Smith is awaiting trial on a charge of stealing a vehicle in January.