One Brazos County Property Owner Gets Two Large Property Tax Refunds

Brazos County commissioners at this week’s meeting approved two large property tax refunds to one property owner.

Tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe told WTAW News those refunds were among adjustments agreed to following appeals by property owners.

Roe said commissioners had to approve them either due to court orders or state code requirements.

According to documents included in this week’s meeting agenda, both refunds went to Midway Hospitality LP in Houston, the general partner for the Century Square development.

One refund is for more than $144,000 dollars. The other is for more than $14,000 dollars.

Click HERE to read and download the refund documents included in the agenda for the April 14, 2020 Brazos County commissioners court meeting.