Oklahoma State RB Hubbard to Resume Football Activities after Meeting with Gundy

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard says he will resume football activities after voicing disapproval of coach Mike Gundy wearing an OAN shirt.

OAN, or One America News, is a conservative cable news network.

Hubbard, the nation’s leading rusher last season, retweeted a picture of his coach wearing the shirt on a fishing trip

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

Hubbard and Gundy later put out a joint video pledging to change the culture of the Cowboy program.

Change is coming I promise you that. pic.twitter.com/wTGHtByh3N — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020