Oklahoma State RB Hubbard to Resume Football Activities after Meeting with Gundy

Posted by Sports Tuesday, June 16th, 2020

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard says he will resume football activities after voicing disapproval of coach Mike Gundy wearing an OAN shirt.

OAN, or One America News, is a conservative cable news network.

Hubbard, the nation’s leading rusher last season, retweeted a picture of his coach wearing the shirt on a fishing trip

Hubbard and Gundy later put out a joint video pledging to change the culture of the Cowboy program.

