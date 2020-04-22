Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw retires; won 2 national titles

By DOUG FEINBERG

Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw will retire after winning two national championships in 33 years with the Irish. The 64-year-old McGraw became the 13th woman inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. She won 936 games, with 842 coming at Notre Dame. McGraw is one of five Division I men’s or women’s basketball coaches with at least 930 wins, nine Final Fours and multiple titles. Her national championships were won in 2001 and 2018.